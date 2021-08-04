Bombers rule Harris, Adams out for opener

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will begin the defence of their Grey Cup on Thursday night without the catalyst of their offence.

Running back Andrew Harris will sit out Thursday’s season-opener in Winnipeg, with his calf injury landing him on the team’s one-game injured list.

The news shouldn’t come as a shock. Harris has struggled with the injury and missed a significant stretch of training camp because of it. National Brady Oliveira will slide into Harris’ spot, keeping the RB spot a Canadian position for the team. Oliveira has carried the bulk of the workload in practice for the Bombers, as last year’s backup, Johnny Augustine, works his way back from a limited training camp himself.

Oliveira only got into two games in the 2019 season before suffered a season ending leg injury. The 23-year-old played his college football not too far from Winnipeg, at North Dakota.

The Bombers will also go into Week 1 without receiver Darvin Adams, who is nursing a shoulder injury. He’s also been placed on the one-game injured list.

The Ticats enter into this game with their share of injuries, too. The most notable absences from their lineup this week include defensive tackle Ted Laurent and receiver Bralon Addison. Laurent is on the one-game injured list, while Addison joins receiver DeVier Posey on the six-game list. Running back Don Jackson and offensive lineman Chris Van Zeyl will also miss Thursday’s game. In total, Hamilton has 10 players on its one-game list.

The teams kickoff the season from Winnipeg at 8:30 p.m. ET on TSN.