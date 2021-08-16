Follow CFL

Als release fullback Alexandre Dupuis

MONTREAL —  The Montreal Alouettes announced on Monday that fullback Alexandre Dupuis was released. He was signed by the Alouettes last June.

Dupuis started his CFL career with the Toronto Argonauts in 2014, after the team drafted him in the fourth round (36th overall) that spring. He then played with Edmonton from 2017 to 2019.

