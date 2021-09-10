Dominique Davis to start Week 6 for REDBLACKS

OTTAWA — Dominique Davis will get the start at quarterback on Saturday when the Ottawa REDBLACKS travel to Vancouver to face the BC Lions.

Davis played the majority of the REDBLACKS’ 51-29 loss to the Montreal Alouettes last week, after Matt Nichols made 2-5 passes and had an interception out of the gate. Davis finished 23-33 for 291 yards with a pair of touchdowns and interceptions. The offence’s production was the bright spot in a difficult loss that dropped the team to 1-3, placing them last in the East Division.

Davis, 32, is in his sixth CFL season, after spending the first three years of his career as a backup in Winnipeg, before coming to Ottawa in 2018. He saw time as a starter in the back end of the REDBLACKS’ 2019 season and has made 280 of 438 passes for 3,257 career yards, with 10 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.