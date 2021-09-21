Als add QB Shea Patterson to practice roster

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes have tweaked their QB stable, adding American Shea Patterson to the practice roster. The team released American QB Nick Tiano from the practice roster to make room for Patterson.

Patterson, 24, played his college football at Ole Miss (2016 and 2017) and Michigan (2018 and 2019). Patterson threw for 8,800 yards in his college career, with 68 touchdowns to 27 interceptions. He spent a couple of months with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020, before going to The Spring League. He signed with the BC Lions in June of this year but was released from their practice roster earlier this month.

Patterson will undergo COVID protocols this week before joining the team on the field.