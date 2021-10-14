CFL.ca Game Notes: A look at Week 11

TORONTO — There are three games on tap in Week 11 as things get set to kick off on Friday night.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers head to Edmonton to take on the Elks on Friday and if Winnipeg comes away with a win, they will punch their ticket to the post-season.

Saturday features a doubleheader that begins in Ottawa as the REDBLACKS play host to the Montreal Alouettes. And finally, the BC Lions take on the Calgary Stampeders in the final game of the week.

WEEK 11 PLAYOFF SCENARIO

Winnipeg WIN = Winnipeg clinches a playoff spot A win would also mark the Blue Bombers’ fifth consecutive playoff season – the team’s longest streak since 1996.



BOMBERS FLYIN’ HIGH

The Blue Bombers are first in the CFL with a record of 8-1. This is Winnipeg’s second-best start in franchise history, trailing only the 1960 team that opened the season 10-0.

Two more wins would give the team its fifth straight season with 10+ victories – their longest streak since 1962.

Since acquiring Zach Collaros at the trade deadline from Toronto in 2019, the team has amassed a 12-1 mark with him under centre, including the playoffs and the Grey Cup. He currently tops the CFL in passing – a feat no Blue Bomber has accomplished since 2007 (Kevin Glenn with 5,117 yards). During that span, no Winnipeg pivot has finished better than third.

Winnipeg has now won 16 of its last 17 games at IG Field, dating back to the fall of 2018.

In the fourth quarter, the Blue Bombers have outscored their opponents 81-6, allowing an average of 0.67 points per game. No team in CFL history has finished a season without allowing a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

In last week’s game against Edmonton, Andrew Harris rushed for 150 yards, marking the 27 th time he has surpassed 100+ rushing yards in a game. This season, he is averaging 97.3 rushing yards per contest – tops in the CFL.

Nic Demski has 33 receptions for 512 yards and three touchdowns. He needs 43 receiving yards and one more touchdown to establish new career-highs. He is on pace for 51 receptions, 796 yards and five touchdowns in the shortened campaign.

Against West Division foes, the Bombers are 6-0.

Winnipeg is looking for its sixth consecutive win – a streak they haven’t reached since 2016.

BO VS. MICHAEL

Combined, Bo Levi Mitchell and Michael Reilly have passed for 62,974 yards and 352 touchdowns in their careers.

Reilly has started against 33 different starting QBs, but none more so than Mitchell. In their 13 head-to-head matchups, Mitchell holds an 8-5 advantage.

Their QB stats when facing each other: Mitchell: 61.7%, 279.6 YPG, 19 TD, 18 INT, 85.0 QBR, two 4th quarter comebacks Reilly: 69.5%, 313.9 YPG, 20 TD, 10 INT, 99.4 QBR



REMAINING SCHEDULES

QUICK SLANTS