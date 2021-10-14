CFL.ca Game Notes: A look at Week 11

TORONTO — There are three games on tap in Week 11 as things get set to kick off on Friday night.
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers head to Edmonton to take on the Elks on Friday and if Winnipeg comes away with a win, they will punch their ticket to the post-season.
Saturday features a doubleheader that begins in Ottawa as the REDBLACKS play host to the Montreal Alouettes. And finally, the BC Lions take on the Calgary Stampeders in the final game of the week.
WEEK 11 PLAYOFF SCENARIO
BOMBERS FLYIN’ HIGH
-
The Blue Bombers are first in the CFL with a record of 8-1. This is Winnipeg’s second-best start in franchise history, trailing only the 1960 team that opened the season 10-0.
-
Two more wins would give the team its fifth straight season with 10+ victories – their longest streak since 1962.
-
Since acquiring Zach Collaros at the trade deadline from Toronto in 2019, the team has amassed a 12-1 mark with him under centre, including the playoffs and the Grey Cup. He currently tops the CFL in passing – a feat no Blue Bomber has accomplished since 2007 (Kevin Glenn with 5,117 yards). During that span, no Winnipeg pivot has finished better than third.
-
Winnipeg has now won 16 of its last 17 games at IG Field, dating back to the fall of 2018.
-
In the fourth quarter, the Blue Bombers have outscored their opponents 81-6, allowing an average of 0.67 points per game. No team in CFL history has finished a season without allowing a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
-
In last week’s game against Edmonton, Andrew Harris rushed for 150 yards, marking the 27th time he has surpassed 100+ rushing yards in a game. This season, he is averaging 97.3 rushing yards per contest – tops in the CFL.
-
Nic Demski has 33 receptions for 512 yards and three touchdowns. He needs 43 receiving yards and one more touchdown to establish new career-highs. He is on pace for 51 receptions, 796 yards and five touchdowns in the shortened campaign.
-
Against West Division foes, the Bombers are 6-0.
-
Winnipeg is looking for its sixth consecutive win – a streak they haven’t reached since 2016.
BO VS. MICHAEL
-
Combined, Bo Levi Mitchell and Michael Reilly have passed for 62,974 yards and 352 touchdowns in their careers.
-
Reilly has started against 33 different starting QBs, but none more so than Mitchell. In their 13 head-to-head matchups, Mitchell holds an 8-5 advantage.
-
Their QB stats when facing each other:
-
Mitchell: 61.7%, 279.6 YPG, 19 TD, 18 INT, 85.0 QBR, two 4th quarter comebacks
-
Reilly: 69.5%, 313.9 YPG, 20 TD, 10 INT, 99.4 QBR
REMAINING SCHEDULES
QUICK SLANTS
-
After Montreal lost QB Vernon Adams Jr. to an injury late in last week’s game, Matt Shiltz led the team down the field on its final possession to win the game. Shiltz went 3-for-3 for 36 passing yards and added 18 rushing yards. It marked the first fourth-quarter game-winning drive of his career.
-
Shiltz has yet to win a start (0-2).
-
Elks QB Comparison: Taylor Cornelius (11.7) averages two more yards per attempt than Trevor Harris (9.6). Cornelius has led five touchdown drives in just 32 possessions; Harris has six in 82. Percentage of throws in short range: 69 per cent for Harris; 55 per cent for Cornelius.
-
Saturday will mark 15 days between games for BC, following a bye week. This year, the Lions are 1-0 off a bye. Overall, teams in 2021 are 4-5 when coming off a bye.
-
Dating back to last season, BC has lost five of its last six games at home. However, the Lions currently own a three-game winning streak on the road.
-
When the Lions started 4-2, they averaged 74 rushing yards per game. In their last two contests, they have totaled 38 rushing yards and one gain of 10+ yards.
-
Last week, Alouettes running back Cameron Artis-Payne rushed for 122 yards and he scored the game-winning touchdown. It was his first career 100+ yard rushing game in the CFL. He also added four catches for 27 yards.
-
Calgary’s Darnell Sankey leads the league with 62 tackles and he is second in total defensive plays (67).
-
Carleton product and REDBLACKS defensive lineman Kene Onyeka recorded his first two sacks in the CFL last week versus Montreal.
-
Despite being 6-3 and sitting atop the East Division, Toronto owns a minus six-point differential. Since 2017, they have won 23 games, including seven by one point. They have also lost three by one point.
-
The Argonauts have not been three games above .500 since 2015.
-
Winnipeg and Toronto are a combined 10-1 against teams in their divisions.
-
Last week, Laurier alum and current Argonaut Kurleigh Gittens Jr. led all receivers with 105 yards on seven catches. It was his first game with 100+ receiving yards.