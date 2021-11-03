Follow CFL

© 2021 CFL. All rights reserved.

Menu
Previous
           
Expand
  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Go To
Game Tracker
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Quick ViewExpandCollapse
Get Tickets
Odds Powered By
Next
Where To Watch
Add To Calendar

News November 3, 2021

REDBLACKS sign punter Richie Leone to extension

Freestyle Photography

OTTAWA — For the second-straight day, the Ottawa REDBLACKS re-signed a major piece of their special teams on Wednesday, locking up punter Richie Leone for the 2022 season.

“Richie is consistently at the top of the league in all punting statistics and he continues to improve each season,” said REDBLACKS Interim General Manager Jeremy Snyder. “We expect even more growth from him in the future and it’s another building block for 2022.”

RELATED
» REDBLACKS sign returner DeVonte Dedmon
» Landry’s 5 takeaways from Week 13
» Buy Tickets: Argonauts at REDBLACKS

Leone, a six-year CFL veteran, has steadily established himself as one of the league’s best punters. With two games left in the season, Leone leads the CFL in total punt yards (4,267 yards) and sits second in average punt distance (46.9). Leone joined the REDBLACKS for the 2018 season following two years with the BC Lions and time with the Arizona Cardinals organization.

The REDBLACKS are back in action on Saturday afternoon when they take to the field at TD Place to host the Toronto Argonauts in Ottawa’s final home game of the season.

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!