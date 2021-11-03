REDBLACKS sign punter Richie Leone to extension

OTTAWA — For the second-straight day, the Ottawa REDBLACKS re-signed a major piece of their special teams on Wednesday, locking up punter Richie Leone for the 2022 season.

“Richie is consistently at the top of the league in all punting statistics and he continues to improve each season,” said REDBLACKS Interim General Manager Jeremy Snyder. “We expect even more growth from him in the future and it’s another building block for 2022.”

Leone, a six-year CFL veteran, has steadily established himself as one of the league’s best punters. With two games left in the season, Leone leads the CFL in total punt yards (4,267 yards) and sits second in average punt distance (46.9). Leone joined the REDBLACKS for the 2018 season following two years with the BC Lions and time with the Arizona Cardinals organization.

The REDBLACKS are back in action on Saturday afternoon when they take to the field at TD Place to host the Toronto Argonauts in Ottawa’s final home game of the season.