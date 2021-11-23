REDBLACKS re-sign DBs Sherrod Baltimore & Brandin Dandridge

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS re-signed a pair of American defensive backs on Tuesday, inking Sherrod Baltimore and Brandin Dandridge to deals for 2022.

Baltimore, a veteran of 47 CFL games over four seasons with Ottawa, quickly became a fan favourite as a walk-on in 2017. Since then, he has recorded 112 defensive tackles and two interceptions, along with one in the 2018 Grey Cup game and a forced fumble.

“I’d like to thank the front office, my coaches, my teammates and OSEG for believing in me,” said Baltimore. “I love the City of Ottawa, I love this community and of course I love #RNation, the best fans in the CFL. This is my second home and I can’t see myself anywhere else.”

Dandridge, who played four games in 2019 with Ottawa before rejoining the team and dressing for eight games in 2021, impressed with four interceptions along with 11 defensive tackles.

“I love playing in Ottawa in front of the best fans in the league,” said Dandridge. “I want to be a part of bringing a title to this city because the fans deserve it.”