O’ Canada: Lokombo named Most Outstanding Canadian

HAMILTON — In his return to the BC Lions, Canadian Bo Lokombo proved that he was a force to be reckoned with and was honoured with Most Outstanding Canadian honours on Friday night.

During the 2021 season, Lokombo starred on an already talented Lions’ defence and set a new standard for himself and bested Montreal’s David Menard, who racked up eight sacks, for the award.

Leading the pack with a third consecutive season with 50-plus tackles (66), the Oregon University product tied career highs in sacks (four) and set a new one in interceptions with three. Lokombo also recorded a pair of fumble recoveries and knockdowns along with a forced fumble and his first career touchdown.

Over the course of his career with the Lions, Lokombo has gone on to record a career 221 tackles for the Orange and White and was named a West Division All-Star in 2015. He received 50 first-place votes.