Mike O’Shea named Coach of the Year

HAMILTON — After leading his team to a Grey Cup berth in back-to-back years on top of having the league’s best record, Mike O’Shea has added Coach of the Year to his extensive list of achievements in the CFL.

Just one season after coaching Winnipeg to its first Grey Cup since 1990, O’Shea led the Bombers to an 11-3 season and their best winning percentage (.786) since 1961, when the team went 13-3 (.813) under Bud Grant. O’Shea has a .549 winning percentage with Winnipeg, 10th among Bomber coaches all-time.

Despite a shortened season, the Bombers reached double-digit wins for the fifth year in a row under O’Shea, making him just the second coach in franchise history to accomplish the feat after Bud Grant (six consecutive seasons from 1957 to 1962).

O’Shea is 67-55 in seven seasons with Winnipeg. He leads active head coaches in career wins (67) and is tied with Rick Campbell among active head coaches in games (122). He remains second in franchise history with 67 wins, behind only Bud Grant (102).

Over the last 5 years, Winnipeg leads the CFL with a plus-81 turnover differential, including a CFL-best plus-18 in 2021.

O’Shea received 47 first-place votes.

Toronto Argonauts’ head coach Ryan Dinwiddie was named the runner-up after the success he found in his first year with the Double Blue.