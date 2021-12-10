Follow CFL

© 2021 CFL. All rights reserved.

Menu
Previous
           
Expand
  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Go To
Game Tracker
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Quick ViewExpandCollapse
Get Tickets
Odds Powered By
Next
Where To Watch
Add To Calendar

CFL Awards December 10, 2021

Mike O’Shea named Coach of the Year

Simon Wilson/CFL.ca

HAMILTON — After leading his team to a Grey Cup berth in back-to-back years on top of having the league’s best record, Mike O’Shea has added Coach of the Year to his extensive list of achievements in the CFL.

Just one season after coaching Winnipeg to its first Grey Cup since 1990, O’Shea led the Bombers to an 11-3 season and their best winning percentage (.786) since 1961, when the team went 13-3 (.813) under Bud Grant. O’Shea has a .549 winning percentage with Winnipeg, 10th among Bomber coaches all-time.

RELATED
» Stanback, Collaros ready to shine at CFL Awards
» Stanley Bryant named Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman
» Chris Van Zeyl Jake Gaudaur Veterans’ Award
» Lions’ Williams takes home Most Outstanding Rookie honours

Despite a shortened season, the Bombers reached double-digit wins for the fifth year in a row under O’Shea, making him just the second coach in franchise history to accomplish the feat after Bud Grant (six consecutive seasons from 1957 to 1962).

O’Shea is 67-55 in seven seasons with Winnipeg. He leads active head coaches in career wins (67) and is tied with Rick Campbell among active head coaches in games (122). He remains second in franchise history with 67 wins, behind only Bud Grant (102).

Over the last 5 years, Winnipeg leads the CFL with a plus-81 turnover differential, including a CFL-best plus-18 in 2021.

O’Shea received 47 first-place votes.

Toronto Argonauts’ head coach Ryan Dinwiddie was named the runner-up after the success he found in his first year with the Double Blue.

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!