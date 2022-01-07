Riders release Lenius to pursue NFL opportunities

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have released national wide receiver Brayden Lenius to pursue NFL opportunities.

Lenius was selected by the Roughriders in the second round, 15th overall, of the 2019 CFL Draft and had a breakout year with the Club in 2021.

RELATED

» CFL releases 2022 potential free agent list

» Ferguson: Breaking down potential QB FA fits

» A look at the top 50 pending FA defenders

» Riders extend McRoberts, Awachie; sign Tuck

The Regina-born receiver caught 37 receptions for 471 yards and a team-leading four receiving touchdowns in the 2021 regular season. He added another six receptions and 43 yards in two playoff games.

Lenius was set to be a free agent on February 8.