Veteran DB T.J. Lee extends with the Lions

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions have extended American defensive back T.J. Lee III. Lee was eligible to become a free agent on Feb. 8.

“I couldn’t imagine playing my 100th game in a uniform other than Lions orange, Lee said.

“This is the best situation for both me and my family and I can’t wait for the opportunity to help this defence build on some of the good things we did last season. Building that bond with returning players will equal more wins in important games.”

Lee is six games shy of hitting the century mark with the only organization he has ever known. The veteran DB had yet another solid season in 2021, registering a team-leading four interceptions while his 83 total tackles (71 offence, 12 special teams) were good enough for second on the squad behind Most Outstanding Rookie Jordan Williams.

In addition, Lee recorded the second multi-interception game of his career in a 43-10 win over Edmonton to wrap up the 2021 campaign. To cap it all off, he was named a CFL Western Division All-Star for the second time in his career.

Additional T.J. Lee accolades:

• Moved past Carl Kidd and Korey Banks into seventh amongst all-time Lions with 410 total tackles (384 defence, 26 special teams) and is now just two behind Javier Glatt for sixth spot.

• Named the team finalist for CFL Most Outstanding Player in 2019.

• Attended his first Lions training camp in 2014 which makes him the club’s longest-serving player on defence and ties him with Bryan Burnham and Hunter Steward for the longest-serving player on the squad.

• Lee’s 94 games played with the club is highest amongst active Lions.

• BC Lions leader in interceptions on three occasions: 2017, 2019 (tied with Garry Peters) and 2021.

• Voted CFL All-Star in 2018 and West Division All-Star in both 2018 and 2021.

