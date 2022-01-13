Riders sign OL Ka’John Armstrong and RB Shamar Moreland

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American offensive lineman Ka’John Armstrong and American running back/returner Shamar Moreland.

The team has also released National fullback Alexandre Dupuis.

Armstrong (six-foot-five, 300 pounds) spent the 2021 season on the Roughrider practice roster after initially signing with the club in August of 2021. In 2019, he was signed by the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent. He also spent time with the Jaguars, the Broncos and the Falcons, suiting up for three preseason games.

Collegiately, the Detroit native played 43 games over four seasons at Eastern Michigan (2014-2018) taking snaps at both left tackle and guard. As a sophomore he was part of an offensive line that allowed the second fewest tackles for loss in the FBS. That year the team also set a school record with 5,917 yards on offence.

Moreland (six-foot, 190 pounds) comes to the Roughriders after four strong collegiate seasons (2018-2021) at Ottawa University in Arizona. A standout at both running back and kick returner, as a senior he was named the Sooner Athletic Conference Special Teams Player of the Year and First Team All-Sooner at running back, kick returner and punt returner. He led the NAIA (National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics) with an average of 212.6 all-purpose yards per game, was ranked third in the nation with a 30.9 yards per kick return average and his four return touchdowns – two on kickoff and two on punt returns – were the most of any player in the country.

The Arizona native played 28 career games with the Spirit, earning 2,256 yards rushing and 32 touchdowns and 641 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns on offence, while adding a career 1,856 yards and four touchdowns on kick returns and 811 yards and five touchdowns on punt returns.

Moreland left OUAZ having amassed 5,603 all-purpose yards for an average of 200 all-purpose yards per game.