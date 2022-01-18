Tiger-Cats sign WR/RET Papi White to extension

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed American receiver/returner Papi White to an extension, the team announced on Tuesday. White was set to become a free agent next month.

White, 25, appeared in five regular season games, including four starts, for the Tiger-Cats in 2021, registering 11 receptions for 105 yards, one receiving touchdown and 13 carries for 43 yards. The five-foot-nine, 170-pound native of Seminole, Oklahoma also factored into the return game, registering six punt returns for 90 yards and one kickoff return for 23 yards.

The Ohio University product suited up in all three playoff games for the Tiger-Cats in 2021, registering five kickoff returns for 105 yards and 12 punt returns for 187 yards, including a 92-yard punt return touchdown in the Eastern Final in Toronto.