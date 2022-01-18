Tiger-Cats sign WR/RET Papi White to extension

- News
HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed American receiver/returner Papi White to an extension, the team announced on Tuesday. White was set to become a free agent next month.
