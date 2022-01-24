Elks extend 2021 team MOP James Wilder Jr.

EDMONTON — It’s still time to get Wilder in Edmonton.

The Edmonton Elks announced Monday that running back James Wilder Jr. has inked a one-year extension with the Green and Gold.

A veteran of four CFL seasons, Wilder was scheduled to hit free agency next month after racking up 996 total yards and three touchdowns in 2021.

The Florida State product finished third in CFL rushing yards (770) last season and was named the Elks’ most outstanding player.

RELATED

» Elks’ Dr. Naidu helped get the CFL through ’21 season

» Elks add pieces to coaching, football ops staff

» Elks sign QB Kalil Tate, three others

Wilder, along with all Elks players, will enter training camp this May fully vaccinated. He recently received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and will receive his second dose in advance of training camp opening.

“I’m humbled and grateful to be back with the Green and Gold. I couldn’t be happier with the new staff that has so graciously embraced me from our very first conversation. Their positive energy and enthusiasm for this game we all love is infectious and I can’t wait to get back to work this season,” said Wilder.

“I hope Edmonton is home for a long time and I’m committed to doing my part both on and off the field to help this organization win the Grey Cup. My commitment includes my decision to be vaccinated, which will help ensure the health of everyone on our team.”

Prior to joining the Elks, Wilder played three seasons with the Toronto Argonauts (2017-2019), and was the CFL’s most outstanding rookie in 2017 after tallying 1,405 all-purpose yards.