Riders sign WR Darvin Kidsy, DB Will Sunderland

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American wide receiver Darvin Kidsy and American defensive back Will Sunderland.

Kidsy (six-foot, 180 pounds) signed with the Washington Football Team as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and went on to play in five regular-season games with the club over two seasons. In 2020, he signed with the Seattle Seahawks, spending most of 2021 on the team’s practice roster.

The 26-year-old Texan played one season of collegiate ball (2017) at Southern Texas University after transferring from North Texas in 2016. As a senior, he made a career-high 38 receptions for 519 yards and three touchdowns. Over three seasons at North Texas (2013-2015) he tallied 48 receptions for 539 yards, two touchdowns and an 11.9-yard average per reception. Kidsy also handled return duties with the Mean Green, fielding 31 punt returns for 265 yards, averaging 8.5 yards per return. He made 18 kickoff returns for 428 yards and one touchdown and a 23.8-yard return average.

Sunderland (six-foot-four, 196 pounds) signed with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He also spent time with the Indianapolis Colts and the Seattle Seahawks, playing in three preseason games in 2021.

The Oklahoma native played four seasons of collegiate ball, beginning at Oklahoma (2015-2016) before transferring to Troy for his last two seasons (2018-2019). In total, Sunderland played in 29 collegiate games, including eight at Oklahoma, earning 18 tackles, one interception, one tackle for loss and one pass defended. He really began to shine after his transfer, suiting up for 21 games at Troy. He tallied 59 tackles, five tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, five interceptions including one for a touchdown and four passes defended. As a senior, he switched from safety to cornerback and earned First Team All-Sun Belt honours. His four interceptions tied for a team-high and ranked third in the conference.