Stamps extend special teams standout Sopik

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have extended the contract of national linebacker and special-teamer Fraser Sopik. The University of Western Ontario product had been eligible to become a free agent next month.

Sopik played all 14 regular-season games for the Stampeders in 2021 and finished second on the team with 13 special-teams tackles. He also had four defensive tackles. Sopik was also in uniform for the Western Semi-Final and he recorded one special-teams tackle.

“Fraser has developed into one of the key members of our special teams and he’s also made contributions as a situational player on defence,” said Stampeders president and general manager John Hufnagel. “We’re pleased to have him back and look forward to his continued development.”

Calgary’s fourth-round selection in the 2019 draft, Sopik has played 32 career regular-season games in two seasons with the Red and White. He has accumulated 23 special-teams tackles, 17 defensive stops, two sacks, two forced fumbles and one blocked kick.

“I’ve enjoyed my time and development as a player in Calgary since 2019,” said Sopik. “This coaching staff and organization is special, and I look forward to contributing in any way I can to a Grey Cup run this upcoming year.”