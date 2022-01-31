Bombers agree to terms with C Michael Couture

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension with centre Michael Couture.

Couture (six-foot-four, 305 pounds; Simon Fraser University; born: February 7, 1994 in Burnaby, BC) returns to the Blue Bombers for his sixth season in Winnipeg.

A second-round selection by the Blue Bombers in the 2016 CFL Draft, 10th overall, Couture has appeared in 86 regular-season games since his arrival – including all 14 in 2021 as well as the Western Final and 108th Grey Cup victory.

Couture became the team’s starting centre at the beginning of the 2019 season and has been a steady presence in the middle of the best offensive line in the league.

The Bombers led the CFL in scoring in 2021 and finished second in rushing while surrendering the fewest quarterback sacks.

His work was recognized by his peers, as he was named to the 2021 CFL Players’ Association All-Star Team.

Couture played four seasons at Simon Fraser, making 36 starts over that span. He showed great versatility during his career, spending time at four different positions on the offensive line and was a Great Northwest Conference First Team All-Star at centre in 2014 and at tackle in 2015.