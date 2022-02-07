Stamps sign American DB Raheem Wilson to extension

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive back Raheem Wilson, the team announced Monday.

The Southeastern Oklahoma State product – who has started all 34 regular-season and playoff games for the Stamps since joining the team prior to the 2019 season – had been eligible to become free agent on Tuesday.

Wilson played all 14 regular-season games in 2021, making 10 starts at halfback and four at cornerback. He recorded 52 defensive tackles including four tackles for loss, one special-teams tackle, one interception and five knockdowns. In the Western Semi-Final, Wilson had five defensive tackles including one tackle for loss.

2022 FREE AGENCY

» Official Free Agent Tracker

» Steinberg’s MMQB: The time is now in the nation’s capital

» CFL.ca’s Top 30 Pending Free Agents

“Raheem has been a dependable and versatile player for us since his arrival in Calgary,” said Stampeders president and general manager John Hufnagel. “His return strengthens our depth in the secondary and provides us with some good options at the defensive back position heading into training camp.”

“It is written,” said Wilson. “Calgary is where I wanted to be and now I’m looking forward to getting back in McMahon.”

In 32 career regular-season games for the Stamps, Wilson has registered 88 defensive tackles including four tackles for loss, two special-teams tackles, three interceptions, one forced fumble and 13 knockdowns.

In college, Wilson set school records for career interceptions and knockdowns at Southeastern Oklahoma State. As a senior for the Savage Storm, Wilson was named first-team all-Great American Conference and led all Division II players with 24 pass breakups.

The Stampeders have also signed American defensive back Antonio Phillips.

Phillips attended training camp with the National Football League’s Cincinnati Bengals in 2021 and later spent time on the Houston Texans’ practice squad.

Prior to turning pro, Phillips played 39 games and made 29 starts over four seasons at Ball State. He earned first-team all-Mid-American Conference honours in his junior season with the Cardinals and second-team all-conference honours as a senior. For his career, Phillips recorded 137 tackles including two tackles for loss, one sack, eight interceptions, one forced fumble and 26 passes defended.