Alouettes sign LB Chagnon, re-sign DL Wakefield

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes have inked linebacker Frédéric Chagnon to a one-year-deal. The Alouettes also signed American defensive lineman Michael Wakefield. He also signed a one-year contract.

Chagnon (six-foot-four, 233 pounds) scored his first career touchdown with the Ottawa REDBLACKS in 2021, following a blocked punt against the Toronto Argonauts. He also registered one defensive tackle and six on special teams in 14 games.

He played 17 games with the BC Lions in 2019, recording six special teams tackles. The Université de Montréal Carabins alumni played 51 career games in the CFL, amassing 26 special teams tackles. The 29-year-old Montrealer was drafted in the third round (24th overall) by the Lions in 2017. He had helped the Carabins win the Vanier Cup in 2014, at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium.

2022 FREE AGENCY

» Alouettes ink WR Hergy Mayla

» Official Free Agent Tracker

» CFL.ca’s Top 30 Pending Free Agents

Wakefield (six-foot-three, 268 pounds) registered 23 defensive tackles and four sacks, on top of knocking down four passes in 12 games during the 2021 season, his first with the Alouettes. In four CFL seasons, the 28-year-old Valdosta, GA native amassed 77 defensive tackles and 11 sacks, as well as an interception.

“The work Michael did last year for our defensive line was huge,” declared Alouettes General Manager Danny Maciocia. “He is an aggressive player who makes all the players around him better. As for Chagnon, he knows our players and our team well. He will be very useful on our special teams.”