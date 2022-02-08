Different Shade of Blue: Harris heads to Toronto

TORONTO — Andrew Harris is swapping his Bomber blue for a new shade, agreeing to terms with the Toronto Argonauts on Tuesday.

“Respectfully, the best running back in the Canadian Football League,” said Argos GM Michael Clemons. “Homegrown through junior football, he is not defined by his birth certificate but refined by our Canadian game. His will to win is only paralleled by his love of the game. Andrew is a gift, a game changer.”

2022 FREE AGENCY

» Official Free Agent Tracker

» Hopping on Board: Ja’Gared Davis signs with Argonauts

» More free agency headlines

» CFL.ca’s Top 30 Pending Free Agents

Harris, 34, joins the Argos with one of the most decorated resumes for a running back in CFL history. Three Grey Cup championships (’11, ’19, ’21), five CFL All-Star nominations (’12, ’15-’18), six West All-Star nominations (’12, ’15-’19), Most Outstanding Canadian Award (’17), Grey Cup Most Valuable Canadian (’11, ’19), Grey Cup Most Valuable Player (’19), led the league in rushing three times (’17-’19) and is the CFL career leader for rushing yards by a Canadian.

The Winnipeg native spent the last five seasons (2016-2021) playing for his hometown Blue Bombers where he would rush for over 5,000 yards and 25 touchdowns while catching 340 passes for more than 2,500 receiving yards and another 10 majors. The 5’10, 216lb running back began his CFL career with the B.C. Lions in 2010 and would spend the first six seasons of his CFL career with the Leos (2010-2015), rushing for more than 1,000 yards twice while winning his first Grey Cup in just his second season in the league. Harris has accumulated 9,661 rushing yards, 576 receptions, 5,223 receiving yards and 83 total touchdowns over his 176 career games.