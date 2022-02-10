Ticats sign National OL Alex Fontana

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Thursday the football club has signed national offensive lineman Alex Fontana to a two-year contract.

Fontana, 26, most recently dressed 18 games for the Ottawa REDBLACKS in 2019. The 6-2, 300-pound native of Toronto, Ontario was originally selected in the first round, seventh overall in the 2019 Canadian Football League Draft by the REDBLACKS.

Prior to turning pro, played 27 games over four seasons collegiately at three schools including Kansas (2018), Houston (2016-17) and New Mexico Military Institute (2014-15).