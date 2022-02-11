Riders re-sign National LB Justin Herdman-Reed

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed National linebacker Justin Herdman-Reed.

Herdman-Reed (six-foot, 235 pounds) re-joins the Roughriders for a second season after initially signing with the club during free agency in 2021. He played 13 regular-season games last season and tallied five defensive tackles and five special teams tackles. He also played in both the West Semi-Final and Western Final, adding an additional defensive tackle.

2022 FREE AGENCY

» Official Free Agent Tracker: Stay up to date on the Riders

» Heading to Riderville: Sankey signs with Saskatchewan

» Riders bring back free agent LB Derrick Moncrief

Herdman-Reed was selected by the Toronto Argonauts in the seventh round (54th overall) of the 2017 CFL Draft. The 27-year-old played 40 games with the Argos, registering 43 defensive tackles, 26 special teams tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles. He signed with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2020.

Collegiately, the Winnipeg native attended Simon Fraser University playing in 40 games over four seasons. He made 220 tackles, 33 tackles for loss, six quarterback sacks, two interceptions, five forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries – one of which he returned for a touchdown.