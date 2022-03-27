Sunday Stars: Tyrell Richards ends Combine on a high note

TORONTO — Syracuse linebacker Tyrell Richards solidified his status as a top draft prospect with his versatility, while Saint Mary’s defensive back Adrian Greene had a great showing after earning an invite to the CFL Combine from the Regional in Waterloo a few weeks ago.

Sunday marked the last chance for prospects to make their mark before the May 3 CFL Draft at the CFL Combine presented by New Era. Prospects were presented with four final major tests along with one-on-ones at the Varsity Stadium bubble.

CFL.ca’s Marshall Ferguson weighs in with his top-three prospects on the second and final day of the combine.

CFL COMBINE presented by New Era

1. Adrian Greene | DB, Saint Mary’s

Adrian Greene earned his invitation to the CFL Combine after an excellent showing at the Ontario Regional Combine earlier this month. The five-foot-11, 194-pounder was the second best National player in the 3-cone drill with a 6.91, just behind QB Tre Ford. He also tied for the fourth-best shuttle time (4.24 seconds).

But it was his one-on-ones that caught the eye of Ferguson when he strapped on the pads on Sunday.

“After advancing from the Ontario Regional Combine, Adrian Greene once again showed off his natural physicality and coverage skills,” said Ferguson. “Separating himself from the rest of the field with an aggressive approach that should endear him to several CFL coaches.”

2. Undersized Receivers

Just like Greene, two other players that earned their way to the CFL Combine with an invitation from a Regional earlier in March caught the eye of Ferguson. Gavin Cobb and Vincent Forbes-Mombleau were a pair of pass-catchers that CFL.ca’s resident Combine expert liked following all the action on Sunday.

Cobb tested exceptionally well on the weekend, as he tied for the best vertical jump (40.50) and had the third-best 40-yard dash time (4.53 seconds) among the National players. His 10′ 9 7/8″ broad jump topped the list of all players at the Combine and he was tied for the third-best 3-cone time with a 6.97 second attempt.

“Both Gavin Cobb and Vincent Forbes Mombleau advanced from Regional Combines with undersized frames but exceptional testing scores,” said Ferguson. “In the National Combine we knew they would test well but they needed to show on field that they could compete and separate from top-tier CFL prospect defenders. Neither left any doubt.”

3. Tyrell Richards | LB, Syracuse

Versatility was the name of the game for Tyrell Richards, who had a very busy Sunday afternoon. The six-foot-three, 232-pounder strapped on the pads and did drills as a linebacker, defensive lineman and defensive back, the first time in Combine history for a player to do so.

“With the size and length to play in the front seven and the athleticism to move around on the backend or play special teams, Tyrell Richards took several reps throughout the National Combine at a variety of positions and was consistently called out by coaches to get extra reps on film against the best talent available,” said Ferguson. “All signs are pointing to a high level of respect and interest from those in charge on May 3.”