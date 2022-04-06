Argos add a trio of Americans

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have signed American WR Isaiah Wright, American DB Deion Harris and American DB Maurice Carnell IV.

Wright, 25, was signed by the Washington Commanders of the NFL in April of 2020 and went on to play 14 games for the NFC East team, tallying 27 catches for 197 yards that season. The Waterbury, CT native played four seasons at Temple University (2016-2019) where over the course of 50 games Wright totaled 134 receptions for 1,552 and 12 touchdowns for the Owls. The six-foot-two, 220-pound receiver also returned three punts and two kickoffs for touchdowns during his collegiate career, while being named first-team All-AAC as a return specialist in 2018.

Harris, 26, most recently spent time with the DC Defenders of the XFL in 2020 where he played two games and recorded five tackles. The six-foot-three, 197-pound defensive back signed with Washington (NFL) in 2019 and spent the early part of the season on the team’s practice roster. The Minnesota native attended the University of North Dakota (2014-2018) where he played 46 games and tallied 107 tackles and nine interceptions while being named First Team All-Big Sky and Second Team All-American by the Associated Press in 2016.

Carnell IV, 25, spent parts of 2019 and 2021 with Hamilton, playing in one game for the Ticats in 2019. The five-foot-10, 180-pound DB spent a week with the Argos at the start of the 2018 season after two seasons at North Alabama University (2016-2017). The San Diego native played 23 games for the Lions, notching 64 tackles, six interceptions and 20 pass breakups. Prior to his time in Alabama, Carnell played two seasons (2014-2015) at Grossmont College in California.