Mock 1.0: What will Edmonton do with the first overall pick?

With the first overall pick in any draft there is pressure. It doesn’t matter whether it’s your buddy’s marathon fantasy football draft or you have the top pick in a professional football setting. Anytime a top pick doesn’t become the best player from that draft, backseat driver’s and armchair quarterbacks alike are renowned for the speed which they condemn the player taken and those who chose them with the entire draft board open. If Tyrell Richards fails to be great in the CFL, I would be shocked, and if for some reason he did become a bust there, is absolutely no shame in Chris Jones and the Elks for being fooled by the promise of the six-foot-three, 230-pound linebacker from Syracuse. Of course avoiding blame isn’t the motivation here, acquiring a cornerstone player with huge upside is. At the CFL Combine Richards was everywhere, all the time, all at once. He took more reps than anyone else thanks to the large number of requested snaps by evaluators in attendance. Richards is long, fast and has a natural flow to his game, in or out of the box, that will translate immediately to the CFL. He had the first overall pick written all over him without the context of who is making the pick, but with Chris Jones – a fan of defensive versatility and athleticism – at the helm this feels destined to happen.