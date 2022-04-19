Where to Watch: 2022 CFL Draft broadcast info

TORONTO — The 2022 Canadian Football League Draft is set to kick off on May 3 and CFL.ca and TSN will have sideline-to-sideline coverage of the selection process.

The first two rounds, including commentary and in-depth analysis, will be broadcast beginning at 8 p.m. ET on TSN and RDS – Canada’s home of the CFL. RDS’s draft show will also include a preview of the upcoming season. Exclusive coverage of Rounds 3-8 can be seen live on tsn.ca and the TSN app.

Fans can also follow the draft on the go with the official CFL.ca Draft Tracker which will update every pick as it happens.

Following the Draft, CFL.ca will have exclusive interviews and analysis about the League’s newest young prospects, along with insights from coaches, GMs and scouts.