Bombers add American OL and DT

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed American offensive lineman Leon Johnson and American defensive tackle Kenneth Randall.

Johnson (six-foot-five, 332 pounds, Temple University, June 4, 1995 in New Brunswick, N.J.) joins the Blue Bombers after a four-year college career with the Owls. He made 10 starts at left tackle during his senior season including the season-opener against Notre Dame in which he served as one of the team captains. Johnson started 14 games at right tackle during his junior year.

RELATED

» Steinberg’s MMQB: Looking back on 2021’s bold predictions

» O’Leary: Playing armchair GM with the first overall pick

» The Way Too Early Power Rankings are in

Prior to signing with the Blue Bombers, Johnson signed with the NFL’s Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and attended the team’s training camp. Johnson signed with the Salt Lake Stallions of the Alliance of American Football for the 2019 season. He would later go on to sign with the Calgary Stampeders in 2020 and saw action for one start in 2021.

Randall (six-foot-two, 302 pounds, University of Charleston, December 7, 1995 in Atlantic City, N.J.) comes to the Blue Bombers after a solid college career with the Golden Eagles. The defensive tackle was named First Team All-MEC Honors in 2019 and finished his collegiate career with 64 tackles, 7 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles.

Randall signed with the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021 as an undrafted free agent and attended the team’s training camp.