Bombers, Als swing Draft day trade

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have acquired Canadian defensive tackle Cameron Lawson and the 13th overall selection in the 2022 CFL Draft from the Montreal Alouettes in exchange for the 9th and 18th overall selections.

Lawson (six-foot-three, 285 pounds, Queen’s, October 7, 1998 in Caledon, ON) joins the Blue Bombers after originally being selected by Montreal 16th overall in the 2020 CFL Draft, appearing in four games for the Alouettes in 2021.

Prior to joining the Alouettes, Lawson played four years at Queen’s University and in 2019, was named a U SPORTS All-Canadian and OUA lineman of the year. He finished his U SPORTS career having racked up 74 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, and 11 sacks.

Stay tuned to CFL.ca throughout the day for draft coverage, with the Global Draft kicking off at noon ET and the National Draft getting underway at 8 p.m. on TSN.