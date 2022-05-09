All Aboard: Argos sign 11 draft picks

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have signed eight rookies from their 2022 CFL Draft class and all three Global players from the 2022 Global Draft: OL Gregor MacKellar, RB Daniel Adeboboye, LB Enoch Penney-Laryea, OL Braydon Noll, LB Daniel Kwamou, DB Eric Sutton, TE Chase Arseneau, OL Michael Pezzuto, P John Haggerty, DL Simeon Okonta-Wariso and OL Otavio Amorim. The team also added Canadian OL Mojtaba Mehry.

RELATED

» Five Things to Know: Toronto Argonauts

» Steering the Boat: Argos eye top of East Division

» View: 2022 CFL Schedule

MacKellar (first round, pick six, six-foot-five and 311 pounds), was named U SPORTS second team All-Canadian and AUS all-star in 2021 and 2019 with the St. Francis Xavier X-Men. The Nova Scotia native, who went to high school in Ontario, played three seasons of U SPORTS football at the east coast school after originally landing a scholarship with the Rice University in Houston, Texas in 2017, where he red shirted.

Adeboboye (second round, pick 15, five-foot-nine and 218 pounds), rushed for 507 yards and six touchdowns in his senior season at Bryant University in 2021. The Toronto native was first team All-NEC during his junior season when he rushed for 445 yards and two touchdowns while becoming the first Bryant RB to average over 100 yards per game since 2015. Adeboboye rushed for 1,816 yards (seventh all-time in Bryant history) and 16 touchdowns over 34 career games for the Bulldogs.

Penney-Laryea (third round, pick 26, six-foot-one and 230 pounds), played 21 games for McMaster over three seasons totaling 55 tackles, 15.5 for loss, 10.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one interception for the Marauders. Penney-Laryea, who was born in Jamaica, played two seasons at Division III Union College in New York prior to coming to Canada.

Noll (fourth round, pick 35, six-foot-six and 295 pounds), spent five seasons at Wilfrid Laurier where he played every position along the offensive line and was part of a team that won the OUA in 2016.

Kwamou (fifth round, pick 44, six-foot-one and 224 pounds), spent four years at the University of British Columbia (2018-2021) where he tallied 51 tackles, 1.5 sacks and one interception in 17 career games.

Sutton (sixth round, pick 53, five-foot-nine and 175 pounds), played 10 games for Texas State in 2021 and tallied 22 tackles for the Bobcats. Born in Texas, Sutton played at Southern Methodist University (2016-2019) prior to Texas State where he recorded 45 tackles in 37 games played for the Mustangs.

Arseneau (seventh round, pick 62, six-foot-four and 225 pounds), was selected to the 2021 East-West Bowl and helped the Marauders win the Yates Cup in 2019. He is from Whitby, Ontario.

Pezzuto (eighth round, pick 71, six-foot-three and 245 pounds), played four seasons at the University of Ottawa (2017-2021) where he added 37 tackles, 10 for loss, 5.5 sacks, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and one interception in 21 games played for the Gee-Gees.

Haggerty (Global round 1, pick four), from Sydney, Australia, played three seasons at the University of Western Kentucky (2019-2021). The six-foot-five, 225-pound punter was a 2021 Conference USA Honourable Mention after averaging 48.7 yards per punt, the best in Hilltoppers history, with 16 punts over 50 yards. Hagerty’s career average of 46.5 yards per punt is best in WKU history. The Australian was All-Conference USA Second Team in 2020 and 2019 All-Conference USA First Team.

Okonto-Wariso (Global round two, pick 15, six-foot-one and 225 pounds), had a stellar CFL combine in March, posting 24 reps of 225lbs on the bench press and a 32.5-inch vertical. The 26-year-old native of the UK played football at the University of Derby from 2016-2019 as well as the British national team and the Premier League’s London Blitz in 2018 and 2019. The defensive lineman would move to Germany in 2021 where he would record 36 tackles, two tackles for loss and one interception for the Lubeck Cougars.

Amorim (Global round three, pick 22), who hails from Brazil, is a six-foot-three, 342-pound offensive lineman who played with the Berlin Thunder of the European League of Football. The Brazilian ran an impressive 5.28-second 40-yard dash with 20 reps on bench press and a seven-foot, six-inch broad jump at the CFL Combine in March.

Mojtaba, 24, spent four years with the University of Toronto Varsity Blues (2018-2021) where he played in 22 games. The six-foot-five, 300-pound lineman from Leamington, ON was signed by the Argos in 2021 and spent training camp with the club.