Green Again: Riders sign Charleston Hughes

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive lineman Charleston Hughes.

Hughes (six-foot-one, 246 pounds) returns to the Roughriders for his 14th CFL season after spending 2021 with Toronto Argonauts. The Michigan native played nine games with the Argos, registering 18 defensive tackles, one special teams tackle and two sacks. He played two stellar seasons in Saskatchewan (2018-2019) where he won the sack title both years and was named a CFL All-Star. He made a total of 85 defensive tackles, an eye-popping 31 sacks, seven forced fumbles and two defensive touchdowns in the Green and White.

Previously, Hughes played 10 seasons with the Calgary Stampeders (2008-2017) and registered 412 defensive tackles, 99 quarterback sacks, 38 special-teams tackles and 23 forced fumbles. He’s also appeared in four Grey Cup games.

Hughes was named a CFL All-Star in 2012, 2013, and 2016-2019 and was named a West Division All-Star in 2010, 2012, 2013 and 2015-2019.

He won Grey Cup championships with the Stampeders in 2008 and 2014.