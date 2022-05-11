Ticats sign two, release one ahead of training camp

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Wednesday, two players have been added to the roster, including national receiver Tyler Turner and American defensive back Baylen Buchanan.

Turner, 25, most recently spent time in the Canadian Football League with the BC Lions (2020). The 6-2, 200-pound native of St. Albert, Alberta played 15 games over two seasons (2019-21) at the University of Alberta, registering 43 receptions for 655 yards and two receiving touchdowns. Turner began his collegiate career at the University of British Columbia, where he played 12 games over his two seasons (2015-16), registering six receptions for 60 yards.

Buchanan, 23, played 12 games in his only season at Louisiana Tech University (2021), registering 48 total tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass breakup. The 5-11, 188-pound native of Lawrenceville, Georgia began his collegiate career at the University of Tennessee, where he played 31 games over three seasons (2016-19). With the Volunteers, Buchanan tallied 73 total tackles, three tackles for loss, five pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery

Buchanan is the son of former National Football League defensive back Ray Buchanan, who played 12 seasons in the NFL (1993-2004) with the Indianapolis Colts, Atlanta Falcons and Washington.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats also announced the following player has been released:

NAT – DT – Donovan Glave