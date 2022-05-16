Elks sign DT Esa Mrabure, release DL Stefan Charles, DB Bryce Cheek

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks made three roster moves Monday, signing Ese Mrabure (DT) and releasing Stefan Charles (DL) and Bryce Cheek (DB).

The North York native joins the Green and Gold after his release by the Ottawa REDBLACKS earlier this month. Mrabure was drafted by the BC Lions in 2015, playing six seasons with BC, Saskatchewan, Calgary and Ottawa, recording 43 tackles and six sacks in 57 games.

Collegiately, Mrabure played four seasons (2011-14) with the Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks.

The Elks also announced the release of Stefan Charles and Bryce Cheek. Both players leave the Elks without any game action.