Pre-season action set to kick off on Friday night

TORONTO — It’s been 173 days since there’s been CFL action in Canada and on Friday night, that streak finally comes to an end.

A pair of pre-season doubleheaders are on the horizon, as teams will have the opportunity to see new faces fighting for jobs and some familiar ones get into game shape ahead of the start of the 2022 campaign in a few weeks.

Things kick off with the Ottawa REDBLACKS hosting the Toronto Argonauts on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. ET.

This off-season was a busy one for Ottawa general manager Shawn Burke and co., as a roster overhaul was the forefront of their plans ahead of the season. With plenty of new faces on both sides of the ball, there’s no shortage of storyline to follow in this game.

Quarterback Jeremiah Masoli, arguably the biggest free agent acquisition, is listed No. 1 on the team’s depth chart but it remains to be seen how much action he’ll actually see in the contest. Newcomer Jaelon Acklin will also see his first action as a REDBLACK while fellow new receiver Darvin Adams won’t suit up on Friday night. Running back William Powell will also sit out the team’s first action of the year. The team has listed a pair of Canadian receivers as starters in the game as well as both Shaq Johnson and Nate Behar will see some playing time at TD Place.

For the Argos, it’s all about the new guys. Plenty of veterans won’t see action in the team’s first road game of the season as quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, running back Andrew Harris, receivers Brandon Banks and DaVaris Daniels, linebackers Henoc Muamba and Wynton McManis, defensive back Shaq Richardson and defensive lineman Ja’Gared Davis are among those left off the team’s depth chart. That means this game is a chance for other players to make their mark and prove to the coaching staff that they have what it takes to crack the lineup.

Antonio Pipkin gets the start at quarterback for the Double Blue but it’s likely that Chad Kelly will also see some snaps behind centre.

Just an hour after kickoff between the REDBLACKS and Argonauts, more football gets underway in the neighbouring province as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers host the Edmonton Elks at 8:30 p.m. ET.

All eyes will be on the quarterbacks in Edmonton as head coach and general manager Chris Jones has yet to name a starter for the 2022 season. Taylor Cornelius is listed at the top of the team’s depth chart but Nick Arbuckle, Tre Ford and Kai Locksley should all see some playing time as well.

Friday night is the first chance for fans to see receiver Kenny Lawler in his new colours as he’s listed as a starter as is CFL Draft pick, and CFL Combine standout, Gavin Cobb. Pass-catcher Manny Arceneaux, who hasn’t played since 2019, will also see some action as he’s listed at the top of the depth chart. James Wilder Jr. will sit this game out and instead it’s Walter Fletcher getting the start at running back. On defence, defensive back Ed Gainey and linebacker Deon Lacey will have to wait at least another week before making their debuts.

According to Ed Tait of BlueBombers.com, quarterback Zach Collaros won’t suit up in the Bombers pre-season opener. So it’s likely that there will be shared time between the other four quarterbacks on the roster, Dakota Prukop, Dru Brown, Joe Mancuso, and U SPORTS QB internship program participant Jackson Tachinski. At running back, it’s likely that both Brady Oliveira and Johnny Augustine will both see action as the team is looking for a new starter with the departure of Andrew Harris.

It’s also worth noting that 2022 CFL Draft picks, and twin brothers, Tre and Tyrell Ford are playing against each other for the first time in a very long time.

The team didn’t issue an official depth chart so there’s no clear indication of starters in this one, but as we know, pre-season is all about letting everyone get reps so don’t be surprised to see many different players hit the field on Friday night.

It’s sure to be an exciting weekend of football that fans across the country have been waiting all winter for.