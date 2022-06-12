Follow CFL

Injury Reports June 12, 2022

Argos, Als Injury Reports: Edwards among Argos not practicing Sunday

Argonauts.ca

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts and Montreal Alouettes have filed their first injury reports of the week ahead of their meeting at BMO Field on Thursday.

The Argonauts were without a handful of players on Sunday including receivers Eric Rogers (hamstring), Juwan Brescacin (hip) and Earnest Edwards (quad) along with offensive lineman Peter Nicastro (knee) and defensive back Jamal Peters (knee).

In Montreal, the Alouettes were without running back William Stanback, who has been placed on the six-game injured list. Receiver Mario Alford (abdomen) and defensive backs Greg Reid (knee) and Najee Murray (foot) also did not participant on Sunday.

Toronto Argonauts Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury SUN MON TUE Game Status
Juwan Brescacin WR Hip DNP
Dejon Brissett WR Quad DNP
Isiah Cage OL Head DNP
Jack Cassar LB Hamstring DNP
Earnest Edwards WR Quad DNP
Dylan Giffen OL Head DNP
Deionte Knight DL Knee DNP
Gregor MacKellar OL Head DNP
Peter Nicastro OL Knee DNP
Jamal Peters DB Knee DNP
Eric Rogers WR Hamstring DNP

 

Montreal Alouettes Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury SUN MON TUE Game Status
William Stanback RB Ankle DNP
Najee Murray DB Foot DNP
Greg Reid DB Knee DNP
Mario Alford WR Abdomen DNP
Dante Absher WR Healthy Scratch Full
Nick Callender OL Healthy Scratch Full
Chandler Worthy WR Healthy Scratch Full

 

