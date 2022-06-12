Argos, Als Injury Reports: Edwards among Argos not practicing Sunday

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts and Montreal Alouettes have filed their first injury reports of the week ahead of their meeting at BMO Field on Thursday.

The Argonauts were without a handful of players on Sunday including receivers Eric Rogers (hamstring), Juwan Brescacin (hip) and Earnest Edwards (quad) along with offensive lineman Peter Nicastro (knee) and defensive back Jamal Peters (knee).

In Montreal, the Alouettes were without running back William Stanback, who has been placed on the six-game injured list. Receiver Mario Alford (abdomen) and defensive backs Greg Reid (knee) and Najee Murray (foot) also did not participant on Sunday.