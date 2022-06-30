Follow CFL

  Pre Season
  Pre Season A
  Pre Season B
  Pre Season C
  Regular Season
  Week 1
  Week 2
  Week 3
  Week 4
  Week 5
  Week 6
  Week 7
  Week 8
  Week 9
  Week 10
  Week 11
  Week 12
  Week 13
  Week 14
  Week 15
  Week 16
  Week 17
  Week 18
  Week 19
  Week 20
  Week 21
  Playoffs
  Semi Finals
  Finals
  Grey Cup
Bombers add two American OL to practice roster

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed American offensive linemen Ryan Nelson and Tyler Witt to the practice roster.

Nelson (six-foot-six, 331 pounds, Virginia, August 6, 1999 in Buena Park, CA) joins the Blue Bombers after a four-year college career with the Virginia Cavaliers. Nelson started an impressive 49 straight games beginning in 2018 and helped solidify the Cavaliers offensive line. In 2020, Nelson was a leader on an offensive line that was ranked first in the ACC in protection. Nelson was named as a 2021 Phil Steele Fourth Team All-ACC.

Witt (six-foot-two, 305 pounds, Purdue, November 17, 1997 in Joliet, IL) joins the Blue Bombers after one season with the Purdue Boilermakers and the previous three with Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. Witt made an immediate impact at Western Kentucky playing in each game as a freshman and starting 6. He would go on to start in all 25 games over the next two seasons. The offensive lineman transferred to Purdue to play out his final year of eligibility. Witt finished his college career as a top offensive lineman for the Boilermakers and was named to the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List.

