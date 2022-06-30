Bombers add two American OL to practice roster

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed American offensive linemen Ryan Nelson and Tyler Witt to the practice roster.

Nelson (six-foot-six, 331 pounds, Virginia, August 6, 1999 in Buena Park, CA) joins the Blue Bombers after a four-year college career with the Virginia Cavaliers. Nelson started an impressive 49 straight games beginning in 2018 and helped solidify the Cavaliers offensive line. In 2020, Nelson was a leader on an offensive line that was ranked first in the ACC in protection. Nelson was named as a 2021 Phil Steele Fourth Team All-ACC.

Witt (six-foot-two, 305 pounds, Purdue, November 17, 1997 in Joliet, IL) joins the Blue Bombers after one season with the Purdue Boilermakers and the previous three with Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. Witt made an immediate impact at Western Kentucky playing in each game as a freshman and starting 6. He would go on to start in all 25 games over the next two seasons. The offensive lineman transferred to Purdue to play out his final year of eligibility. Witt finished his college career as a top offensive lineman for the Boilermakers and was named to the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List.