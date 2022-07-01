Follow CFL

Bombers release DB Tyqwan Glass

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have released defensive back Tyqwan Glass.

The team announced the move on Friday morning. Glass, 28, started all three games for the Bombers this season at cornerback and had eight tackles. He signed with the team as a free agent in February.

Glass has career numbers of 103 tackles, a sack and three interceptions while playing for Montreal, Edmonton and Winnipeg over the last four seasons.

The Bombers travel to Toronto this week to face the Argonauts at BMO Field on Monday.

