Riders add National DB Jordan Beaulieu

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed National defensive back Jordan Beaulieu.

Beaulieu (five-foot-11, 198 pounds) spent 2021 with the Ottawa REDBLACKS, seeing action in five games. He was drafted by the Edmonton Elks in the third round, 24th overall, of the 2018 CFL Draft and spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons with the team. He recorded two defensive tackles and 10 special teams tackles over 30 games.

The Montreal native played three collegiate seasons (2014-2017) at the University of Western Ontario. Over the course of 24 games, the former Mustang earned 48 tackles, two sacks, five tackles-for-loss, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, two interceptions, five pass breakups and one blocked kick. He was named to the OUA All-Rookie team in 2014.

