Grey Expectations: Cashing in on increased scoring

Scoring, glorious scoring, is significantly higher entering Week 7 of the CFL regular season. Teams are averaging a combined 50.8 points per game thus far, well exceeding the 43.1 points per game last season and is right on par with the level of scoreboard lighting in 2019.

We here at Grey Expectations do love scoring and expect our love to continue to glow brighter this week now that BC returns from its open date, while Edmonton’s defence must contain the league’s hottest pivot.

Quarterbacks

Zack Collaros, Winnipeg ($9,215 salary) — Expecting someone else? Collaros’ salary is just a wee more friendly than the next pivot we’ll mention, yet he’s also averaging 301.5 passing yards over his past two games, to go along with five passing majors.

Oh, did we mention the run-challenged Blue Bombers face an Elks’ defence that’s allowed a league-high 10 TD passes and a 76.5 per cent completion rate?

Nathan Rourke, BC ($13,129) — The Ticats will offer Rourke a stiff challenge come late Thursday night, as Hamilton is second in lowest completion percentage and third in fewest passing yards allowed. It’s not that we don’t think Rourke can’t light up the Tiger-Cats, however, this feels like a week where investing more than a third of your $40,000 salary cap comes with caution.

Cody Fajardo, Saskatchewan ($10,295) — We want to invoke italics here because we’re not going to know until Friday if Fajardo’s knee will allow him to make the start in the rematch against the Argonauts. Fajardo has three straight games of multiple passing majors and if he can avoid turnovers, he’s in line for a huge evening against Toronto’s defence, which is ranked last in passing yards allowed. If he plays.

Dane Evans, Hamilton ($8,530) — The 22.7 fantasy points Evans racked up in Week 6 offers a glimpse of what he can produce when the Tiger-Cats actually finish drives with majors. Evans is also second to Rourke — against whom he faces on Thursday — with five passing majors on attempts longer than 20 yards, so expect him to dial it up against a Lions secondary that was exposed a bit in the Week 5 loss to Winnipeg.

McLeod Bethel-Thompson, Toronto ($8,070) — McBeth has thrown multiple touchdown passes in consecutive games and might have found someone willing to be the Argos’ WR1 in the form of Cam Phillips ($2,500), who went 6-94-1 on six targets in Week 6.

And Then There’s…

Trevor Harris, Montreal ($8,530) — Harris’ combined passing depth of 960 yards is last among pivots who have led more than 21 drives.

Taylor Cornelius, Edmonton ($7,246)

Caleb Evans or Nick Arbuckle, Ottawa ($8,194/$6,009)

Mason Fine, Saskatchewan ($7,000)

Running Backs

Jamal Morrow, Saskatchewan ($9,329) — Mario Alford ($2,583) takes return touches from Morrow. Fret not for the league’s leading rusher, though, as he gets another crack at an Argos run defence allowing a generous 5.2 yards per carry.

James Butler, BC ($9,175) — He’s the Lions player you’ll want to build a stack around. Fun fact: Butler has more fantasy points from his receiving (49.9) than rushing (42.3).

Andrew Harris, Toronto ($8,694) — Somehow, it feels like Harris is ranked here by default. The bet here, though, is that the Argonauts will throw the ball efficiently to where Harris won’t have to be greeted by 2/3 of the Roughriders’ defence before he makes his first cut.

Walter Fletcher, Montreal ($4,302) — Presenting our Week 7 sleeper. Fletcher averages an impressive 7.3 yards per carry and has the potential to be a cheat code if the Als give him enough touches against Ottawa’s run-challenged defence (116.4 ypg allowed).

William Powell, Ottawa ($6,892) — The Alouettes are one of three teams allowing more than 100 yards per game on the ground and come with the added bonus of yielding seven rushing majors. Powell could be set for a solid outing but may have to fight off the touchdown-vulturing skills of Caleb Evans.

Don Jackson, Hamilton ($6,541) — Last week had to feel like a Week 1 reset for Jackson, who will probably need a couple of more games before he finds his footing. There’s also the risk of the game getting out of hand to where Jackson may not be a factor.

And Then There’s…

Johnny Augustine, Winnipeg ($3,807)

Brady Oliveira, Winnipeg ($4,759) — If the Blue Bombers had a reliable lead back, they’d be fantasy gold against Edmonton and its run defence that’s allowed 139.5 yards per game and 12 rushing TDs.

Frankie Hickson, Saskatchewan ($4,000) — No way he goes another game without a touch from scrimmage.

Jeshrun Antwi, Montreal ($4,930)

Maleek Irons, Edmonton ($2,500)

Ante Milanovic-Litre, Edmonton ($2,500)

Receivers

Greg Ellingson, Winnipeg ($8,871) — He’s averaging better than a yard per catch over his career average coming into the season and has dispelled any suggestions of being “just” a possession receiver with an average depth of 14.0 yards.

Dominique Rhymes, BC ($8,778) — The league leader in receptions of better than 30 yards also tops the CFL with four receiving majors. He’ll be a massive problem for a Ticats’ defence that has given up nine completions of 30 yards or longer.

Kian Schaffer-Baker, Saskatchewan ($6,981) — Comes into Week 7 with four straight games of at least 13.3 fantasy points. He’s almost a lock to catch the ball, as Schaffer-Baker has an impressive 82 per cent catch rate (32-for-39 targets).

Tim White, Hamilton ($7,733) — Like Schaffer-Baker, consistency has been the mark of White’s work for fantasy users, having scored at least 13.1 fantasy points in his last four games.

Eugene Lewis, Montreal ($9,505) — Third in receiving yardage, yet his 64.3 efficiency rate is a clear sign he’s yet to play his best ball. Much of his issue stems from the fact defences don’t give much respect to Montreal’s other pass-catchers.

Kenny Lawler, Edmonton ($8,980) — Lawler has had two games of better than 22 fantasy points, so when he’s good, he’s very good. The 13 targets he received last week tells us Taylor Cornelius will focus on feeding his WR1.

Keon Hatcher, BC ($4,693) — Still a ridiculous steal for fantasy users. Only teammate Dom Rhymes has a better efficiency rate than Hatcher among the top-20 receivers in the league.

Jaelon Acklin, Ottawa ($7,110) — Showed last week that he can still hurt a defence regardless of who’s throwing him the ball. Was quite surprised at the rapport he and Caleb Evans established, so consider bumping him up a notch or two if Evans gets the start at pivot.

Cam Phillips, Toronto ($2,500) — He’s the one Argo receiver who qualifies as a potential deep threat. His efficiency rate is tops among Toronto pass catchers, and his salary makes him an excellent play.

Dalton Schoen, Winnipeg ($4,182) — Don’t let his modest Week 6 numbers discourage you from playing him. He’s still the solid second option in Winnipeg…for now.

And Then There’s

Steven Dunbar, Hamilton ($6,645)

Bralon Addison, Hamilton ($8,595) — A breakout is coming soon. Be patient.

DaVaris Daniels, Toronto ($6,114)

Lucky Whitehead, BC ($8,631) — How scary will the Lions be once Whitehead is healthy? How frightening they will be once Bryan Burnham ($8,244) returns.

Kai Locksley, Edmonton ($3,308) — Keep in mind his second in the league with five touchdowns as the Elks’ short yardage pivot while also averaging 14.8 yards per catch.

Carlton Agudosi, Winnipeg ($2,500) — Was Week 6 a one-off or does Agudosi begin to emerge as a challenge for Winnipeg’s WR2 spot?

Emmanuel Arceneaux, Edmonton ($4,643)

Kurleigh Gittens Jr., Toronto ($5,984)

Nate Behar, Ottawa ($4,416)

Chandler Worthy, Montreal ($5,569)

Markeith Ambles, Toronto ($5,547)

Darvin Adams, Ottawa ($5,164) — Remember him? Zero catches on eight targets in the past two weeks. He’s much, much better than this.

Derel Walker, Edmonton ($5,351)

Jake Wieneke, Montreal ($6,601)

Brandon Banks, Toronto ($5,680)

Reggie White Jr., Montreal ($3,461)

Jevon Cottoy, BC ($5,617)

Defences

Winnipeg ($4,397) — Easily the best bet for a double-digit week, the Blue Bombers meet an Elks offence averaging just 288.8 yards per game and 5.5 yards per play.

BC ($4,216) — The Tiger-Cats have a league-worst -11 turnover ratio, and we’ve seen what happens when the Lions D hits its stride.

Saskatchewan ($4,176) — The Argos shut down the Regina Sack Party, holding them without a sack for the first time this season. Pulling that off twice is not in the cards here.

Ottawa ($3,357) — The REDBLACKS had a season-best 13 fantasy points in Week 6 and meet an Alouettes’ offence that has run a league-low 243 plays from scrimmage.

And Then There’s…

Toronto ($3,200)

Hamilton ($3,200)

Montreal ($3,200)

Edmonton ($3,200)

Stacktastic Voyage

Winnipeg — Zack Collaros ($9,215), Dalton Schoen ($4,182), Carlton Agudosi ($2,500). At $15,897, this stack has considerable upside while also providing the flexibility to add either a Morrow or Butler as your anchor.

BC — James Butler ($9,175), Keon Hatcher ($4,693), Lions Defence ($4,216). This is perhaps the best affordable stack you can run with the Lions at $18,084. Building around Rourke or Rhymes will likely force you to add a $2,500 player in at least one position.

Montreal — Trevor Harris ($8,452), Walter Fletcher ($4,302), Jake Wieneke ($6,601). Go all-in with Wieneke, who is way overdue for a huge week while banking that Fletcher can get at least 12-15 touches from scrimmage. The $19,355 investment can pay solidly.

Saskatchewan — Jamal Morrow ($9,329), Kian Schaffer-Baker ($6,981), Roughriders Defence ($4,176). At $20,486, the cost of this stack is steep, yet one to strongly consider if Cody Fajardo is unable to go.