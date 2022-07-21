Surveying a Wild Week 6: Ferguson’s target charts

Week 6 in the Canadian Football League was unforgettable. Each week we get a game or two that are seared into your memory for a couple months as great matchups, stunning finishes or big plays. Week 6 will go down as one of the most complete weekends of CFL football in recent memory, and all for different reasons.

As always at the centre of this four-game entertainment spectacle are the quarterbacks. Let’s take a look at how their aerial attack played into the wacky and wonderful events.

RELATED

» Cauz: Why the Ticats, Lions matchup is must-see TV

» Buy Tickets now for Week 7 action

» QB Index: How can Khari Jones impact the Ticats?



Taylor Cornelius, Edmonton Elks

I’m on record as doubtful on Taylor Cornelius’ ceiling. Others believe he’s just scratching the surface in a young pro career and deserves plenty of in-game opportunities to find his way. In the first half against Montreal a week ago I saw much of the same Cornelius that went winless at home in a troubling 2021 campaign.

For the second year in a row Cornelius has seen the Week 1 starter traded East to make room for his chance to shine. In the second half I saw a much more confident quarterback than I remembered from last season, despite going 1-4 on passes of 30-plus air yards; many of which drew pass interference flags to move the chains.

Trevor Harris, Montreal Alouettes

Harris was his usual efficient self on short targets in the Alouettes’ eventual home collapse. The one throw that really seemed to bother him was the deep right interception. It was one of just three throws attempted beyond 20 air yards on the night.

Speaking this week ahead of Thursday night football, Harris told me he saw the receiver separate and babied the throw to put it in the right spot instead of just trusting his ability to put it out there with pace and accuracy. Everyone has lessons to learn, even after years in the league.

Bo Levi Mitchell, Calgary Stampeders

There is no target chart this year that is more unfair out of context than Week 6 Bo Levi Mitchell.

Multiple drops, bobbles and double catches from Calgary receivers left Bo and the Stampeders dismayed at the fact they couldn’t close the deal in Winnipeg. While they shouldn’t be ashamed of falling short of the game’s greatest challenge right now, there were certainly many ways to head home with a win and helping Bo out would’ve likely been just enough.

Zach Collaros, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

We once again bow at the throne of Zach following Week 6. Meticulous accuracy on scramble rules plays, working the sideline with patience and owning the middle of the field are just a couple of the highlights from his weekly praise in this article.

Cody Fajardo, Saskatchewan Roughriders

In an ugly, chippy, back and forth Touchdown Atlantic matchup that came down to the final few minutes, Fajardo battled through a banged up lower half admirably. However the lack of mobility relative to his usual self and difficulty getting the ball vertical with accuracy have to be really concerning for Riders fans.

Since opening the season 6-10 (60.0 per cent) on throws of 20-plus air yards against Hamilton, Fajardo has gone 9-26 (34.6 per cent) at the same depth. Not bad, but considering the CFL average completion rate of 43.1 per cent at that depth and the likes of Kian Schaffer-Baker and Duke Williams on the roster it leaves me wanting more.

McLeod Bethel-Thompson, Toronto Argonauts

Despite a period of wild inaccuracy and a deep ball interception, McBeth and the Argos were able to escape Wolfville, N.S. with the win Saturday. As mentioned above the game was explosive for a variety of reasons and that’s exactly what I see from this target chart.

When fireworks start flying between two clubs the typical safe, underneath and formulaic throws have a way of disappearing. Bethel-Thompson was putting the ball in all sort of spots across the field he doesn’t usually take shots to while finding a way to influence the game with his legs effectively.

Caleb Evans, Ottawa REDBLACKS

Plenty of learning as a passer still left to do for Caleb Evans in the CFL game, but overall I thought he composed himself well after turnovers and threw the ball with confidence when he was seeing the defence clearly.

Eliminating the arm punt to Nate Behar that was intercepted and a couple moments of indecision, he very likely would have led Ottawa to its first win of the year.

Dane Evans, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

If you watched the finale to Week 6 live as I did and saw Matthew Shiltz splitting snaps with Evans as he lost a fumble late to give Ottawa the go ahead score you likely thought he was really struggling.

In reality he completed 75 per cent of his passes for well over 300 yards and led the game-winning drive with a fadeaway toss to Tim White as Hamilton finally got in the win column and Evans was named a top performer of the week.