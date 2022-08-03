Follow CFL

© 2022 CFL. All rights reserved.

Previous
           
Expand
  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Go To
Game Tracker
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Quick ViewExpandCollapse
Get Tickets
Next
Where To Watch
Add To Calendar

Play CFL Team Picker in the CFL Game Zone

Want to test your fandom? Perhaps you’re new to the CFL and trying to zero in on a team to cheer for. You’re in luck. The CFL Team Picker has officially launched in the CFL Game Zone!

RELATED
» CFL and Genius Sports: Check out the CFL GameZone
» Sign up and set your fantasy lineup for Week 9!
» Play CFL Pick ‘Em here!
» CFL Fantasy: Who won Week 8?

Take the 10-question quiz to see which team is best suited to your personality. You might be surprised with where you land.

The CFL Game Zone is your hub for all things gaming related, including CFL Pick ‘Em and CFL Fantasy.

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!