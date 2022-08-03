Play CFL Team Picker in the CFL Game Zone

Want to test your fandom? Perhaps you’re new to the CFL and trying to zero in on a team to cheer for. You’re in luck. The CFL Team Picker has officially launched in the CFL Game Zone!

RELATED

» CFL and Genius Sports: Check out the CFL GameZone

» Sign up and set your fantasy lineup for Week 9!

» Play CFL Pick ‘Em here!

» CFL Fantasy: Who won Week 8?

So you're a #CFL fan, but don't know who to cheer for? 🤔 Let us help you out with that! ⤵️ 👉 https://t.co/rFYHT4nIVK pic.twitter.com/PP896xXLFk — CFL (@CFL) August 3, 2022

Take the 10-question quiz to see which team is best suited to your personality. You might be surprised with where you land.

The CFL Game Zone is your hub for all things gaming related, including CFL Pick ‘Em and CFL Fantasy.