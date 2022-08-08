Riders bring back LB Jordan Herdman-Reed

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed National linebacker Jordan Herdman-Reed and American wide receiver Austin Watkins Jr.

Herdman-Reed (six-foot, 235 pounds) played in nine games for the Green and White during the 2021 season, recording one defensive tackle and two special teams tackles, before suffering a season-ending knee injury. Prior to his time with the Riders, he spent three seasons with the BC Lions, where he played 52 games and made 95 defensive tackles, 44 special teams tackles, three sacks and one forced fumble. He was selected in the seventh round (60th overall) by the Lions in the 2017 CFL Draft.

The Winnipeg native had a terrific collegiate career at Simon Fraser University where he was named GNAC Defensive Player of the Year in both 2014 and 2015. Herdman-Reed was also First Team All-Conference and West Region for three straight years. As a senior, he was AFCA Division II All-America Second Team, nominated for the Cliff Harris award as the best defensive player in NCAA Division II Football and was ranked ninth in Division II ball with an average of 11.3 tackles per game. Herdman-Reed left Simon Fraser with several conference records including all-time marks in tackles (428) and assisted tackles (223).

Jordan’s twin brother Justin also plays linebacker for the Roughriders.

Watkins Jr. (six-foot-three, 210 pounds) signed with the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent in 2021 earning a spot on the practice roster. Earlier in 2022, he spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 24-year-old played three collegiate seasons (2018-2020) at the University of Alabama-Birmingham. In 25 games, the former Blazer made 98 catches for 1,642 yards and nine touchdowns. Watkins Jr. earned First Team All-Conference USA recognition as a senior and was also named to the Second Team All-Conference USA following the 2019 season. The Florida native previously spent two seasons (2016-17) at Dodge City Community College, making 62 receptions for 706 yards and five touchdowns.