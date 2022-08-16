Report: Andrew Harris to miss time with torn pectoral muscle

TORONTO — Toronto Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie confirmed that running back Andrew Harris is likely to be out for the next four to six weeks with a torn pectoral muscle, according to a report from TSN’s Dave Naylor.

Naylor also reported that the next steps in the recovery process for Harris remain to be determined, however there is a possibility the injury may require surgery.

.@TorontoArgos head coach Ryan Dinwiddie says RB @andrewharris33 will be out 4-6 weeks with torn pec. Still could require season-ending surgery but that remains to be determined. Receiver Cam Phillips expected out 3-4 weeks with a groin injury suffered in warmups vs @Ticats. #CFL — Dave Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) August 16, 2022

In eight appearances with the Boatmen this season, Harris has carried the ball 114 times rushing for 490 yards, while averaging over 4.2 yards per carry through the first ten weeks of season play.

The veteran back became just the sixth player and the first Canadian in league history to surpass 10,000 career rushing yards with a 143 yards performance against the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Week 7.

A.J. Ouellette and Daniel Adeboboye are the two other running backs listed on the Toronto roster. Ouellette has been with the Argos since his debut season in 2019, and has 57 yards on 11 carries in three appearances through the 2022 season.

Adeboboye was selected with the 15th overall selection in the second round of the 2022 CFL Draft. The rookie back has appeared in each of the team’s eight games, recording three carries for 10 yards, adding a reception for eight yards.

In addition to the loss of Harris, Naylor also reported that the Argos will also likely be without receiver Cam Philips for the next three to four weeks after suffering a groin injury before his team’s Week 10 matchup in Hamilton.