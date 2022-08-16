Stamps, Argos Injury Reports: Ka’Deem Carey Limited Tuesday

TORONTO — The Calgary Stampeders and Toronto Argonauts have submitted their first injury reports ahead of Saturday’s matchup from BMO Field.

The Argos were without a handful of players as they opened their week of practice, most notably running back Andrew Harris (chest) who was reported to have sustained a torn pectoral muscle.

The Boatmen were also without fullback Declan Cross (ankle), defensive lineman Dewayne Hendrix (illness), receiver Tommy Nield (ankle) and defensive backs Chris Edwards (non injury related) and Robert Priester (shoulder).

Calgary also started their week of practice with a number of players out on Tuesday including, receivers Reggie Begelton (head), Malik Henry (quad), Richie Sindani (hamstring) and Jalen Philpot (head), running back Dedrick Mills (ankle) and linebacker Fraser Sopik (hand).

Stampeders running back Ka’Deem Carey (hamstring) was limited in Tuesday’s practice after missing his team’s last two games.