Injury Reports August 16, 2022

Stamps, Argos Injury Reports: Ka’Deem Carey Limited Tuesday

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — The Calgary Stampeders and Toronto Argonauts have submitted their first injury reports ahead of Saturday’s matchup from BMO Field.

The Argos were without a handful of players as they opened their week of practice, most notably running back Andrew Harris (chest) who was reported to have sustained a torn pectoral muscle.

The Boatmen were also without fullback Declan Cross (ankle), defensive lineman Dewayne Hendrix (illness), receiver Tommy Nield (ankle) and defensive backs Chris Edwards (non injury related) and Robert Priester (shoulder).

Calgary also started their week of practice with a number of players out on Tuesday including, receivers Reggie Begelton (head), Malik Henry (quad), Richie Sindani (hamstring) and Jalen Philpot (head), running back Dedrick Mills (ankle) and linebacker Fraser Sopik (hand).

Stampeders running back Ka’Deem Carey (hamstring) was limited in Tuesday’s practice after missing his team’s last two games.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS Practice Day  
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Phil Blake OL Hand Limited
Juwan Brescacin WR Groin Full
Maurice Carnell DB Groin Full
Declan Cross FB Ankle DNP
Chris Edwards DB Not Injury Related DNP
Dylan Giffen OL Illness DNP
Josh Hagery DB Not Injury Related DNP
Andrew Harris RB Chest DNP
Dewayne Hendrix DL Illness DNP
Deionte Knight DL Knee Full
Justin Lawrence OL Shoulder Limited
Tommy Nield WR Ankle DNP
Robert Priester DB Shoulder DNP

 

CALGARY STAMPEDERS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Reggie Begelton WR Head DNP
Ka’Deem Carey RB Hamstring Limited
Luther Hakunavanhu WR Hamstring Full
Malik Henry WR Quad DNP
Dedrick Mills RB Ankle DNP
Jalen Philpot WR Head DNP
T.J. Rayam DL Ankle DNP
Dionte Ruffin DB Hip DNP
Josiah Schakel LB Illness DNP
Richie Sindani WR Hamstring DNP
Fraser Sopik LB Hand DNP

 

