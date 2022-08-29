Follow CFL

OK Tire Labour Day Weekend August 29, 2022

Alouettes Injury Report: Najee Murray sits out Monday

Chris Tanouye/CFL.ca

TORONTO — The Montreal Alouettes have shared their injury report ahead of their game on Friday when they host the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

The Als were without defensive back Najee Murray (foot) for the second straight day, as Murray also sat out Sunday’s walkthrough practice. Defensive lineman Brock Gowanlock (knee) was limited, after being a full participant in Sunday’s walkthrough.

The REDBLACKS didn’t practice on Sunday and Monday, after topping Edmonton at Commonwealth Stadium on Saturday night. They’re back on the field on Tuesday.

MONTREAL ALOUETTES PRACTICE DAY
Player Name Position Injury SUN MON TUE WED Game Status
Dante Absher WR Healthy Scratch Full Full
Chris Schleuger OL Healthy Scratch Full Full
Patrick Davis OL Healthy Scratch Full Full
Najee Murray DB Foot DNP DNP
Brock Gowanlock DL Knee Limited

