Alouettes Injury Report: Najee Murray sits out Monday

TORONTO — The Montreal Alouettes have shared their injury report ahead of their game on Friday when they host the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

The Als were without defensive back Najee Murray (foot) for the second straight day, as Murray also sat out Sunday’s walkthrough practice. Defensive lineman Brock Gowanlock (knee) was limited, after being a full participant in Sunday’s walkthrough.

The REDBLACKS didn’t practice on Sunday and Monday, after topping Edmonton at Commonwealth Stadium on Saturday night. They’re back on the field on Tuesday.