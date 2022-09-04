Follow CFL

Transactions September 4, 2022

Lions trade for rec/ret Terry Williams

The Canadian Press

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions announced a big boost to the special teams on Sunday, as they have acquired American wide receiver/kick returner Terry Williams in a trade with the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

In return, the REDBLACKS will receive the Lions’ third-round selection in the 2023 CFL Draft and a conditional pick in 2024.

“We are excited to add Terry to our lineup ahead of a big stretch to close out the regular season,” said co-GM/head coach Rick Campbell.

“He has shown to be a dynamic return specialist in this league and he is a welcome addition.”

Williams, 26, has appeared in nine games with Ottawa this season, recording a CFL-leading 914 kickoff return yards (25.40-yard average) while adding 306 yards on 32 punt returns.

The versatile Williams has also chipped in with 97 yards from scrimmage (71 receiving, 26 rushing).

The native of Greenwood, MS debuted with the REDBLACKS in 2021 and would return 10 kickoffs for 169 yards and ten punts for 90 yards in two appearances.

Williams transferred from Itawamba Community College to Tennessee-Martin for his final two years of eligibility (2018-19).

In 23 games with the Skyhawks, Williams hauled in 125 receptions for 1,317 yards and six touchdowns and was also a force on special teams with 40 punt returns for 608 yards and two majors and 514 kickoff return yards on 27 attempts.

He was a HERO Sports All-American First-Team selection and STATS FCS All-American Second-Team Selection in his senior season.

