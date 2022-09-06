REDBLACKS bring back DB Brandin Dandridge

OTTAWA – The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Tuesday that they have signed two players. The team will bring back American defensive back Brandin Dandridge, and have signed American quarterback Dustin Crum.

RELATED

» Watch: REDBLACKS recover fumble for TD

» Acklin sets new career-high in Labour Day Weekend win

Dandridge makes his return to the REDBLACKS, after participating in training camp with the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL. The defensive back was a member of the REDBLACKS in 2019 and 2021, he appeared in eight games last season, recording 12 tackles and four interceptions.

Crum also spent time in training camp with Kansas City, and enters the CFL for the first time. Crum played collegiately for Kent State, where he completed 576 passes for 7,420 yards, and 55 touchdowns.

The REDBLACKS return to practice on Tuesday, in advance of Saturday’s 2:00p.m. ET meeting with the Toronto Argonauts at TD Place.