Saskatchewan’s Jake Harty goes undercover to prank teammates

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders are known for having a devoted fan base with many passionate fans, however Saskatchewan receiver Jake Harty is perhaps the most passionate Rider fan of all.

During a team autograph session the Roughrider pass catcher went undercover, dressing up as a Saskatchewan super fan in order to prank some of his teammates.

Rider Nation has some pretty passionate fans— but this one might take the 🎂 pic.twitter.com/PxLFujol5R — Saskatchewan Roughriders (@sskroughriders) September 12, 2022

Harty pretended to be the ultimate Rider fan as tricked several of his teammates into giving him multiple autographs, while also trying to get under their skin a little bit.

After one particular autograph from fellow receiver Kyran Moore, Harty appeared displeased, telling Moore he signed, “a pretty crappy autograph.” Harty then got Moore to dish out eight more autographs for him, before thanking him and purposely mistaking him for fellow receiver Shaq Evans.

Harty also managed to prank quarter Cody Fajardo, Fajardo appeared to be heading to the field and explained he couldn’t stop to sign anything. Harty applied a relentless pressure normally demonstrated by the Rider defence and continued to ask Fajardo for autographs, appearing to frustrate his quarterback, before revealing himself to Fajardo later on at an autograph tent.

The Roughriders will take the field on Friday as they host the Edmonton Elks from Mosaic Stadium in a Week 15 West Division clash. Kickoff is scheduled for 9:30p.m. ET.