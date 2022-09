10 players revealed from each CFL team’s negotiation list

TORONTO – The nine Canadian Football League (CFL) teams have each unveiled ten players from their fall negotiation lists. Clubs are required to do so on two occasions – in September and December – following a measure approved at the 2018 CFL winter meetings.

CFL by-laws state that teams can claim exclusive CFL rights for up to 45 players by placing them on their negotiation lists. Players can be added, removed or traded from the lists at any time.

2022 FALL NEGOTIATION LISTS

BC LIONS NAME POSITION COLLEGE Brennan Armstrong QB Virginia Chase Brice QB Appalachian State Jayden De Laura QB Arizona Jaren Hall QB Brigham Young Devin Leary QB North Carolina State Grayson McCall QB Coastal Carolina Tommy Mellott QB Montana State John Rhys Plumlee QB Central Florida Clayton Tune QB Houston Cameron Ward QB Washington State

EDMONTON ELKS NAME POSITION COLLEGE Carlos Davis QB Western Carolina Jalyn Holmes DL Ohio State Jalen Jelks DL Oregon Isaiah Johnson DB Houston Bo Nix QB Oregon Michael Penix Jr. QB Washington Cameron Rising QB Utah Jacob Saylors RB East Tennessee State Taylor Upshaw DL Michigan Daniel Wright DB Alabama

CALGARY STAMPEDERS NAME POSITION COLLEGE Logan Bonner QB Utah State Max Borghi RB Washington State Davis Brin QB Tulsa Tommylee Lewis WR Northern Illinois Keelan Doss WR Cal Davis Jake Haener QB Fresno State Cole Kelley QB Southeastern Louisiana Jessie Lemonier DE Liberty Donte Vaughn DB Notre Dame Chris Westry DB Kentucky

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS NAME POSITION COLLEGE Ryan Anderson DE Alabama Antoine Brooks DB Maryland Jack Coan QB Notre Dame Jake Dixon OL Duquesne Christian DiLauro OL Illinois Dillon Gabriel QB Oklahoma Jerald Hawkins OL Louisiana State Zack Johnson OL North Dakota State Adrian Killins Jr. RB Central Florida Tanner Mordecai QB South Methodist

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS NAME POSITION COLLEGE Terrell Bonds DB Tennessee State Malik Cunningham QB Louisville Adrian Ealy OL Oklahoma Sharif Finch DE Temple Mark Gronowski QB South Dakota State Josh Johnson WR Tulsa Jaryd Jones-Smith OL Pittsburgh Wyatt Ray DE Boston College Carson Strong QB Nevada Tyrone Wheatley OL Morgan State

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS NAME POSITION COLLEGE Tyson Bagent QB Shepherd Ron’Dell Carter DL James Madison Sam Hartman QB Wake Forest Carlton Martial LB Troy Adrian Martinez QB Kansas State Drew Pitt QB Ball State Austin Reed QB Western Kentucky Ronnie Rivers RB Fresno State Stanford Samuels III DB Florida State Blake Shapen QB Baylor

TORONTO ARGONAUTS NAME POSITION COLLEGE Britain Covey WR Utah JaQuan Hardy RB Tiffin Jonathan Hubbard OL Northwestern State Tyree Johnson DL Texas A&M Isaiah Land DL Florida A&M Marcelino McCrary-Ball LB Indiana Aidan O’Connell QB Purdue Rashid Shaheed WR Weber State Nate Stanley QB Iowa Marcus Tatum OL Central Florida

OTTAWA REDBLACKS NAME POSITION COLLEGE Braxton Burmeister QB San Diego State Jake Dunniway QB Sacramento State Katley Joseph DB Maine Brenden Knox RB Marshall Steven Montez QB Colorado Tanner Morgan QB Minnesota Kalil Pimpleton WR Central Michigan Reid Sinnett QB San Diego Dorian Thompson-Robinson QB UCLA P.J. Walker QB Temple