Ticats sign American OL Brandon Kemp

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed American offensive lineman Brandon Kemp, the team announced on Tuesday.

Kemp, 25, most recently spent training camp with the National Football League’s Indianapolis Colts (2022) after originally signing with the Tennessee Titans (2020-22) as an undrafted free agent.

RELATED

» Evans has career day to lead Ticats over Bombers

» Dane Evans named CFL Top Performer for Week 15

» Watch: Fumble leads to Hamilton score

» Watch: Evans connects with Dunbar for 19-yard TD

The six-foot-seven, 310-pound native of Atlanta, Georgia played 43 games over five seasons at Valdosta State University (2015-19). Kemp helped lead the Blazers to its first undefeated season in school history, on route to the school’s fourth NCAA Division II national championship in 2018.