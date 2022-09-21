Kyries Hebert to retire as a member of the Alouettes

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced on Wednesday that Kyries Hebert will retire from professional football as a member of the Alouettes.

The team noted that the former linebacker will sign a one-day contract with the Alouettes on Thursday, officially ending his 15-year career as a professional football player.

Starting with the Ottawa REDBLACKs in 2004, Hebert spent twelve season’s in the CFL, playing six of those season with the Alouettes from 2012 until 2017. The linebacker ended his career where it begun, playing his final season with the REDBLACKS in 2018. Hebert also spent time as a member of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers over his career.

In 173 CFL games, the Eunice, LA native amassed 629 defensive tackles,149 special teams tackles and 30 sacks, while forcing 19 fumbles and intercepting 12 passes.

Hebert was voted a CFL All-Star in 2012, as well as a CFL East Division All-Star in 2012 and 2017. On top of his 2012 nominations, he led the CFL in special teams tackles that season. He was also the East Division Most Outstanding Defensive Player in 2017.

As a member of the Alouettes, Hebert was an extremely active member of the community. In 2013 he won the Tom Pate Memorial Award which is annually awarded to the player who best demonstrates outstanding sportsmanship and someone who has made a significant contribution to his team and their community.

Along with being actively involved with the organization’s community efforts, Hebert organized numerous community events through his Ky Cares Foundation. He even chose to celebrate his wedding on the field at Percival Molson Stadium.

The linebacker also spent time in the National Football League as member of the Cincinnati Bengals from 2007 until his release in 2010. Hebert was voted special teams captain during his two seasons with the Bengals and led the team with 21 special teams tackles in 2007. He registered 56 tackles in 31 games in the NFL.

Following the signing of his one-day contract on Thursday, Hebert will have availability during the team’s media session. The Alouettes are set to take on the Tiger-Cats from Percival Molson Stadium on Friday and Hebert will be in attendance to honour former teammate Chip Cox, who will be honoured by the team during halftime.